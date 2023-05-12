FIVE years after arriving in Costa del Sol, Strong for life has become one of the most successful physical therapy clinics in the area.

Founder Marcel Salazar is a qualified physical therapist with over 20 years of experience who has also worked in the UK and the USA.

Those suffering from any kind of joint or muscular pain can live pain-free lives after a course of six sessions at the clinic.

Some clients have experienced life changing improvement after just one session!

Key to Marcel’s therapeutic success is to fully investigate the cause of the pain. Once identified, he will provide long-term solutions.

Marcel Salazar

The goal is to free patients from their pain and significantly improve their quality of life.

Strong for life maintains a 5-star rating across various review platforms.

An example from Google reviews:

“Having suffered neck stiffness and developing long lasting headaches I visited Strong for Life. Marcel is a thoroughly professional physiotherapist, he identified the problem immediately and after a one-hour-session, I left his surgery absolutely relaxed and I have not had more headaches ever since.”

One session is €60 and you may only need a few of them, or even just one, to walk out of the clinic as a pain-free and much happier person.

Services include back pain, personal training rehab and nutritional advice.

For readers of the Olive Press a special deal of buy five get six sessions is available until June 30 2023. Use Code “Olive”.

For further information visit https://www.strongforlife.me/

You can also call or whatsapp 633540609 or email marcel@strongforlife.me and visit the clinic at Centro Comercial Valdepinos Local 16 & 17A, 29649 La Cala de Mijas, Málaga