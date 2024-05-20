3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Valencia city – € 320,000

Apartment Valencia, Valencia 3 beds 2 baths € 320,000

This spectacular home, located a few steps from the prestigious Valencia Conference Center, offers an unparalleled living experience. With a constructed area of 138 square meters, this apartment has three exterior bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a kitchen with an exterior gallery and a large living room with a balcony. The bedrooms, all with unobstructed views and high-quality built-in wardrobes, guarantee comfort and elegance. The master suite has a generous dressing room and an en-suite bathroom equipped with a shower, while the second bathroom offers a relaxing bathtub and is fully equipped…. See full property details