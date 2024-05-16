Spain’s Social Security system breaks new record for foreign workers, as April sees 70,936 sign-ups

SPAIN’S Social Security system has just broken a new record, with the largest ever number of foreign workers signed up in the month of April.

The total number of foreign workers came in at 2,805,055 in April, which is a new high since records began.

An average of 70,936 wage earners from outside of Spain registered in the system during the fourth month of the year, which was a 2.6% rise on the month before.

According to figures from the Social Security Ministry, reported by Europa Press, the average number of sign-ups to the system by foreign workers has been going up for three months in a row. In February the number was just under 40,000, while in March it was more than 62,500.

At the close of April, foreign workers accounted for 13.3% of the total number signed up with Social Security.

For the first time ever, the highest number of workers is those from Morocco, for a total of 346,771. That group has taken the top spot from Romania, which now accounts for 345,706 workers.

They are followed by Colombia (197,071), Italy (187,539), Venezuela (154,009) and China (116,570).

Interestingly, the number of workers from Ukraine now stands at 69,246. That’s a rise of 21.987 compared to January 2022, just before Russia invaded the country.

The biggest increases of foreign workers by region in April were seen in the Balearic Islands (a rise of 19,783 signed up to Social Security compared to March), Catalunya (+14,033) and Andalucia (+11,146).