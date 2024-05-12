3 bedroom Villa for sale in Selva with pool – € 795,000

Villa Selva, Majorca 3 beds 4 baths € 795,000

Townhouse with Mallorcan Charm: Steps away from the Market or Peaceful by the Pool, Welcome to this enchanting townhouse infused with Mallorcan charm. Each room tells a story, from ancient times to the present, lovingly restored and brought to life. As you enter the house, let yourself be captivated by the restored old wooden beams adorning the ceilings, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. The walls proudly display the Marés sandstone, lovingly uncovered to give the house its characteristic charm. The exterior facade has been carefully restored to preserve and emphasize the historical… See full property details