Enjoy Estepona’s finest chicken in the port or at home with Pollo de la Mar

THE Olive Press ducked into Pollo de la Mar (no pun intended) to meet general manager Lisanne and sample the local merchandise one sparkling spring lunch time.

Pollo de la Mar immediately catches the eye even among the bars and restaurants of Estepona’s buzzing port.

Before tucking into an enormous half of a golden roast chicken, it was immediately noticeable that the premises were spotlessly clean, which is always a major plus.

The menu specialises in, as you may imagine, roast chicken options, all delivered to the restaurant fresh that day or the day before.

READ MORE: Antonio Banderas visits Marbella: Mask of Zorro star, 63, helps open the iconic El Pimpi restaurant’s second venue on the Costa del Sol

Even the chips are fresh, peeled and cut that morning in an establishment that only has one freezer – mostly for ice – as it never uses frozen ingredients.

The half chicken that we ordered came promptly with an enticing buttery glaze – the secret marinade.

There are also a range of side dishes, from French fries and ribs to (cheesy) garlic bread and fresh salads.

Lisanne explained how they are always striving to come up with new ideas and keep the menu fresh.

“Right now it is chicken popcorn. Soon you will be able to wash it down with desserts and ice cream.

“And in the future the menu may even offer a chicken and rice option.”

Guests are invited to pass by one of the spickest and spannest kitchens a human ever laid sight on as they visit the toilet.

READ MORE: ‘We visited this vegan friendly restaurant in Estepona’s old town – this is our verdict’

“We are cleaning all day long, every day,” Lisanne beamed.

“Ovens are cleaned every day, oil is changed regularly, floors, windows, inside fridges, etc are all done frequently. We also do the entire shop, completely once a month.”

How refreshing, we thought, to be so entirely sure no rodent or insect has scurried across the food you are eating, in a sector that isn’t universally known for its perfect hygiene standards.

And those for whom strolling down to the port is a stretch too far, you can also order Pollo de la Mar through Glovo.

It’s the perfect place to enjoy great food in the heart of Estepona’s most happening location.