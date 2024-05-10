10 May, 2024 @ 18:16
10 May, 2024 @ 13:05
3 bedroom Villa for sale in Hondon de las Nieves with pool garage – € 352,500

Villa

Hondón de las Nieves, Alicante

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 352,500

Detached villas in Hondón de las Nieves, Alicante Modern villas on individual plots with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and toilet, composed of two floors plus basement with English patio. They also have top quality sanitary ware and taps with built-in cistern, ducted air conditioning system with heat pump on ground and first floors, forced ventilation with heat recovery, hot water by aerothermics and installation of photovoltaic panels on the roof to save energy. The spacious plots have an independent swimming pool with BBQ and a parking space… See full property details

