High-Intensity Ultrasound: The Innovative Non-Surgical Facial Rejuvenation Treatment That Doesn’t Harm the Skin Available In The Heart Of Marbella

The Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital offers an innovative facial rejuvenation treatment that stands out from conventional techniques due to its remarkable effectiveness and the added bonus of not causing skin lesions.

According to Dr. Natalia Cárdenas, Head of the Aesthetic Medicine Unit, these benefits are a significant advantage.

This treatment is based on ultrasound technology and provides several advantages over other techniques. First and foremost, it avoids the use of needles. In other words, it doesn’t penetrate the skin, preventing injuries and leaving no visible signs after the treatment. Patients can resume their normal activities within hours after the session. Another relevant factor is that it can be applied to all skin phototypes, successfully treating both light and tanned skin.

The treatment referred to by the Marbella hospital expert is called Ultraformer III and is currently considered one of the most innovative techniques in the field of Aesthetic Medicine. Dr. Natalia Cárdenas explains that its purpose is to stimulate the skin’s own collagen production for individuals with sagging and loss of elasticity.

Ultraformer III relies on microfocused high-intensity ultrasound (HIFU) to stimulate collagen production through thermal energy deep within the skin and tissue.

Within just 6-8 weeks after the treatment, patients experience optimal results. Skin contraction, lifting, and improved facial contours are achieved non-invasively, effectively addressing sagging and allowing for facial redefinition. An additional advantage of Ultraformer III is that it can be performed year-round, making it highly valued in coastal areas like Marbella.

Unlike some other treatments, it has no contraindications related to sun exposure. Dr. Natalia Cárdenas emphasizes the importance of considering both the treatment itself and the post-treatment precautions. With Ultraformer III, patients can resume their normal lives promptly, regardless of the time of year they choose for the procedure.

Professional Diagnosis Holds the Key

For those contemplating cosmetic enhancements but hesitating to take the leap, seeking professional advice from an authorized expert is crucial.

Dr. Cárdenas believes that the specialty’s success lies in precisely timing the appropriate treatment. Analyzing how each face ages and establishing long-term goals are essential. Prevention is preferable to cure, according to her. The Aesthetic Medicine Unit at Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital stands out for its patient-centered care, professional team, and commitment to responsible Aesthetic Medicine.

Patient Profile and Tailored Treatments

Typically, women aged 40 to 50 visit Dr. Cárdenas’s office seeking guidance on mitigating the first signs of aging. Concerns often revolve around sagging, skin quality, and signs of fatigue. While no single treatment addresses every issue, success often results from a combination of treatments tailored to each patient’s specific needs.

For more information, please visit www.quironsalud.com/marbella or call

+34 952 774 200