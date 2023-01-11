British Shamens Supplied Clients With Dangerous Potions At Murcia Healing Retreat In Spain

A British couple have been arrested in Yecla for running an illegal spiritual healing business out of a finca.

The Brits- aged 47 and 52 years- ran an unlicensed operation that supplied harmful potions to their clients.

Shamanic rituals were advertised on the internet offering a ‘healing centre’ to self-development groups, addiction recovery and detoxification.

Visitors were charged €45 per day for a minimum three-night stay with group packages of €500 per day for 16 guests.

An extra €100 per head was charged for a special shamanic ritual involving kambo, a substance obtained from the skin secretion of an Amazonian frog which contains a high level of natural opiates.

Kambo is 40 times more powerful than morphine and can cause serious health issues.

The Guardia Civil raided the Yecla property and broke up a healing session led by the British couple as seven clients of various nationalities were taking hallucinogenic substances.

Blood pressure monitors were available in the same room to deal with any problems caused by the banned substances.

Seized items included 14 litres of ayahuasca- a potion used in by South American natives that due to its psychoactive components, causes hallucinogenic effects.

Also found was a pot of sananga- Amazonian drops to treat eye ailments which is also used in some ceremonies to increase spiritual perception.

Marijuana, drug-laced sweets, San Pedro cactus(also used in South American medicine)and magic mushrooms were also removed.

Several wings belonging to goldfinches were discovered on the finca, ready to be used as ornamental decorations.

The British couple have been charged with running an unlicensed business, public health crimes, and a crime against flora, fauna, and domestic animals.