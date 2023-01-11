Former Barca legend Dani Alves is in hot water after a Barcelona court opened an investigation into allegations of sexual assault in a night club.

The Brazil captain, who led his team out at the Qatar World Cup this November and was the oldest outfield player, was accused of stuffing his hands down the pants of a woman in Sutton nightclub on Friday December 30.

The Superior Court of Catalonia said a probe had been opened ‘into an alleged crime of sexual assault as a result of a complaint filed by a woman against a football player.’

The court spokeswoman confirmed that Alves is the subject of the complaint but stated that the case is still under investigation and there is currently no further information available.

UNDER THE SPOTLIGHT: Dani Alves has had an investigation opened into accusations he groped a woman in a nightclub

Alves, who currently plays for Pumas UNAM in Mexico, has denied the allegations.

He admitted to being at the nightclub on the night in question but denied in an interview last week that he had ever seen the woman before.

“I don’t know who this lady is,” he is quoted as saying. “How could I do that to a woman? No.”

“I was there, at that place, with more people having fun. Everybody knows I love to dance. Having a good time but without invading the space of others,” he added.

Catalan police said they had received a complaint on January 2 from a woman who said Alves had touched her inappropriately.

The victim reported what happened to her friends, who notified club security staff.

PARTY: Alves admits to being at Sutton Club on December 30 but denies he has ever seen the woman before (stock photo)

Catalan officers went to the club and took a statement from the woman.

She was taken to hospital for an examination and Alves was interviewed by the police.

Alves is currently the most decorated player in football history, having won an impressive 43 career trophies.

Included among them are two Copa America titles, one Olympic Gold Medal, three Champions Leagues, six La Liga titles, two Ligue 1 titles with PSG and the Europa League twice with Sevilla.

He was also a key player in Pep Guardiola’s legendary Barcelona team that won the Champions League in 2009 and 2011 and is widely hailed as the greatest club team of all time.

READ MORE: