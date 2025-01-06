6 Jan, 2025
6 Jan, 2025 @ 14:28
Reflections: A groundbreaking exhibition at the Alhambra in Spain’s Granada where Picasso meets Jeff Koons

by
Photo: Museo Picasso Malaga

AMERICAN sculptor Jeff Koons is displaying three of his works alongside two by Picasso in an exhibition at the Alhambra in Granada, Spain.

Titled Reflections. Picasso/Koons at the Alhambra, it will run until March 16, 2025 as part of the Reflections Picasso series and is a collaboration between the Museo Picasso Malaga and the Museo de Bellas Artes de Granada.

The series uses iconic Andalucian locations to ‘create a dialogue between Picasso’s work and that of contemporary artists’.

READ MORE:

In the case of the Alhambra exhibition, five masterpieces – two by Picasso and three by Koons – are placed around the Palace of Charles V and the Museo de Bellas Artes, creating a ‘dynamic conversation between past and present’.

Photo: Museo Picasso Malaga

The centerpiece of the exhibition is the juxtaposition of Picasso’s 1923 painting The Three Graces with Koons’ sculpture of the same name.

Koons’ Three Graces is a polished stainless steel sculpture with a transparent covering and stands in the circular courtyard of the Palace of Charles V.

Inside the museum, visitors can view Picasso’s Head of a Warrior (1933) alongside two works from Koons’ Gazing Ball series.

Koons attended the opening. 

