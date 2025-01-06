Reflections: A groundbreaking exhibition at the Alhambra in Spain’s Granada where Picasso meets Jeff Koons

AMERICAN sculptor Jeff Koons is displaying three of his works alongside two by Picasso in an exhibition at the Alhambra in Granada, Spain.
Titled Reflections. Picasso/Koons at the Alhambra, it will run until March 16, 2025 as part of the Reflections Picasso series and is a collaboration between the Museo Picasso Malaga and the Museo de Bellas Artes de Granada.
The series uses iconic Andalucian locations to ‘create a dialogue between Picasso’s work and that of contemporary artists’.
In the case of the Alhambra exhibition, five masterpieces – two by Picasso and three by Koons – are placed around the Palace of Charles V and the Museo de Bellas Artes, creating a ‘dynamic conversation between past and present’.
The centerpiece of the exhibition is the juxtaposition of Picasso’s 1923 painting The Three Graces with Koons’ sculpture of the same name.
Koons’ Three Graces is a polished stainless steel sculpture with a transparent covering and stands in the circular courtyard of the Palace of Charles V.
Inside the museum, visitors can view Picasso’s Head of a Warrior (1933) alongside two works from Koons’ Gazing Ball series.
Koons attended the opening.