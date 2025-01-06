Pictured: German man shot in the genitals outside a Marbella gym after giving away his location is an ex-Hell’s Angel and MMA fighter

A GERMAN bodybuilder and ex-MMA fighter was shot in the ‘penis and anus’ outside a Marbella padel club because he ‘owed money to everyone.’

The attack, which has been described as a ‘warning’, saw 34-year-old Saman Baghi flee for his life as he was shot three times.

The Cologne native had posted a story to Instagram just moments earlier of himself sitting on an exercise bike at the Real Club Padel, alerting his various enemies to his location.

Sources in Germany told the Olive Press that Baghi was ‘quite the VIP target.’

Saman Baghi, 34, a German of Iranian origins who commutes between Cologne, Dubai and Marbella.

Credit: Instagram/saman_ibiza

Credit: Instagram/saman_ibiza

“He was an enforcer for the Hell’s Angels, bringing them in lots of money, until he was forced out of the gang after falling out with the leader,” the source said.

“We don’t know if he has any affiliation now, but he owed a lot of people money and made a lot of enemies when in the motorcycle gang by threatening people and beating them up.”

According to witnesses, the shooter was dressed in black gym gear as he waited for Baghi to emerge from the popular padel club and gym where he was known to train every day.

Credit: Instagram/saman_ibiza

Baghi uploaded the story at around 1pm on Thursday January 2, and he was caught and shot around 2.15pm.

Conflicting reports indicate the enforcer was hit three times – ‘one bullet went through his buttocks and grazed his penis,’ German tabloid Bild reported.

“The second hit his anus, the third pierced his left leg.”

Baghi managed to ‘drag himself back inside the building bleeding, but the masked perpetrator followed him and continued to fire.’

“But the gun jammed, probably saving Saman B.’s life,” the source told the German daily.

Baghi did not shy away from flaunting his luxurious lifestyle on social media for all to see.

Credit: Instagram/saman_ibiza

The victim was rushed to the Costa del Sol hospital, where he miraculously discharged himself the same day despite the severity of his injuries and serious blood loss, according to Bild.

According to the reports, Baghi is expected to make a full recovery and ‘everything is working down there.’

However, two of the bullets are likely to remain in his groin area for the rest of his life as it is too dangerous to attempt to remove them.

Due to the small calibre of the bullets used (7.65 mm), it is thought that the hitman and his possible accomplice had not intended to kill their target, although it is a matter for debate.

Credit: Instagram/saman_ibiza

Baghi is very active on social media, constantly flaunting his luxury, jetset lifestyle to his 77,000 followers on Instagram.

Between posing in Dubai, Marbella and Cologne, often alongside high end cars or sporting expensive watches, he has been snapped with Necati Arabaci, the notorious leader of the Turkish Hell’s Angels who was deported from Germany in 2007 and skipped trial in Mallorca.

It is not the first time an attempt has been made on Baghi’s life, either.

Another gunman targeted him in the Kunibertsviertel district of Cologne in October 2021 while he was returning home.

Credit: Instagram/saman_ibiza

The Real Padel Club shooting was just the latest in a spate of mafia violence over the Christmas period on the Costa del Sol.

On Christmas Eve, another German man of Arabic origins was shot in the Cristamar shopping centre in Puerto Banús, while just two days later two Swedish drug traffickers were attacked with assault rifles in Benalmádena.

El capo de los Hell Angels de Turquía manejando un Rolls Royce en Mónaco en estos últimos días, y visitando uno de los hoteles monegascos más lujosos. Distintos medios turcos afirman que oficialmente es un comerciante de frutas y verduras. PERO.

Fue en su día expulsado de… pic.twitter.com/QXpXL7CJR3 — Niporwifi © (@niporwifi) July 12, 2024

They only survived by throwing themselves off an embankment in the Arroyo Hondo.

Just a little earlier, a hitman shot and killed a 25-year-old Dutch man from Zwolle with an assault rifle on Calle Asturias in Fuengirola on December 7.