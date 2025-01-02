New shooting in Marbella: Man is gunned down at padel club just days after Christmas Eve attack

A MAN has been shot several times during a brazen attack at a padel club in Marbella.

The victim, a German man of Arab origin, received several bullets to his lower body in the car park of the Real Club de Padel at around 2.35pm today (location pictured by Google Maps above).

It comes after a German man, also of Arab origin, was shot outside the Cristamar shopping centre in Puerto Banus on Christmas Eve.

A manhunt is underway for the shooter of today’s attack, described as 5ft9, muscly and wearing a tight black tracksuit.

Witnesses said the man opened fire in the car park before fleeing on a motorbike, reports Diario Sur.

The victim received three bullets, which all hit him from the waist down.

The shooting is believed to be a warning sign from some form of criminal group, because the bullets were of a small calibre.

There have been no arrests despite a rapid response from both national and local police.

Both forces are investigating any possible connection between today’s shooting and that of December 24.