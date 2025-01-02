2 Jan, 2025
2 Jan, 2025 @ 18:00
1 min read

Explosive study reveals extreme poverty levels in popular Costa Blanca tourist hotspots

by
Shocking report shows Costa Blanca tourist hotspots suffer from high poverty

ALICANTE province has the second highest relative poverty rate in Spain (28.5%)- behind Almeria- and is among four areas with the highest risk of social exclusion (13.9%).

Too much dependency on tourism is said to be behind those areas with high poverty figures.

The conclusions come from a household income study covering the country which are included in a report compiled by the Ramon Areces Foundation and the Valencian Institute of Economic Research.

One of the report co-authors, Carmen Herrero, said: “Poverty in Alicante is very bad, with really worrying data.”

“Areas with excessive dependence on tourism represent low levels of well-being,” Herrero added.

On a well-being index, Alicante comes bottom in the group of Spanish capitals with a population between 300,000 and 500,000 people.

The extreme poverty rate in Torrevieja was striking with almost 24% of its population was at risk of exclusion in 2021.

The percentage in the southern Costa Blanca city rises among young people to 33.7%.

Another report contributor, economics professor, Carlos Albert, also highlighted tourism as being a problem.

“Those who live in Benidorm or Torrevieja are people working in tourism like waiters and cleaners, rather than businessmen.”

“The residents have low wages, high inequality rates and there is a lot of poverty,” Albert commented.

The study says that having educational and innovation initiatives such as universities, technology centres and hubs does help improve the income levels of cities.

