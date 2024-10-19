Spain’s southern regions have the highest risk of poverty in Europe – and tourism mecca Andalucia is the worst off

THE HIGHEST poverty risk in Europe is found in southern Spain, with almost 30% of Andalucians living in poverty.

The risk of poverty in southern Spain is almost double that of northern regions, with Andalucia the worst off in Europe.

The research marks World Eradication of Poverty day on October 17.

In the south of the country, poverty levels are 27.4% compared to 14.6% in the north.

That’s according to research carried out by the European Anti-Poverty Network (EAPN).

“If the south of Spain was a country, it would have the highest poverty levels in Europe on all fronts,” said Juan Carlos Llano, research lead at EAPN Spain.

In some regions, this would even rise to above 50%, or 10.8 million people, if it weren’t for government aid.

‘The role of the state is essential to reduce poverty in all Autonomous Communities. 10.8 million people would be in poverty if it weren’t for state help, including pensions’

“If the state didn’t exist, we’d have a huge problem,” warned Llano.

The situation has no doubt been exacerbated by the rising cost of living.

In Spain, there are around two million people, or 4.3% of the population who despite not having the money to lead a ‘dignified life’ but still fall outside the ‘poverty’ bracket.

“Generally, the rise in familial income has not been capable of absorbing the high rise in prices and energy costs,” said Carlos Susias, president of EAPN Spain.

Since 2015, Spain’s GDP has risen in every region but the poverty level has only reduced by 10%.

Throughout 2023, some areas like La Rioja, Madrid, Cantabria and Castilla y Leon, have seen GDP growth by 15%, while poverty levels have only fallen by 1-3%.

This, according to Susias, should push politicians to ‘urgently’ reduce poverty in Spain.

“It isn’t about social services or the economy. Those in charge of wealth should also ensure there is no poverty,” he said.

EAPN Spain fights to end poverty in the country.

The most vulnerable people are women, children, disabled people, young people, migrants and the traveller community.

“Where you live is a significant source of inequality,” said the report.

Typically, regions above Madrid showed At-Risk-of-Poverty or Social Exclusion Rate (AROPE) of 0.8-11.5, much lower than the national average.

Meanwhile in the south, they were almost 11% higher than the Spanish and European norm.

For example, in the Basque Country, the AROPE is 15.5%, compared to 37.5% in Andalucia.

‘Support so you don’t have to be supported’ EAPN warns.

AROPE is a combined measurement, looking at poverty, lack of material goods and lack of work.

If the poverty measurement is isolated, the situation becomes even more stark.

The Basque Country, Madrid and Navarra have the lowest poverty rates, between 10-14%.

This triples in areas with the worst results, including Andalucia, the Canary Islands and Extremadura, where poverty rates are between 26-30%.

Material and social poverty is also severe in Spain, affecting 9% of the population compared to 7.5% in 2015.

Andalucia is yet again the region with the highest levels, with 12.6%. It is followed by the Canary Islands with 11%.

On the opposite end of the scale is the Basque Country (5.6%), the Balearic Islands (6.1%) and Cantabria (6.2%).

