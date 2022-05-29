PEOPLE living in the south of Spain are more at risk of poverty than those in the north, a new study has confirmed.

While it may seem like a long held stereotype, the latest statistics show that Spain is made of a wealthy industrial north versus a poor rural south.

Spain’s poorest towns are all located in the south of the country according to the lastest data from Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE).

Map shows average salary per town of over 20,000 people.

Researchers discovered that, apart from the capital of Madrid, Spain’s richest towns were all located in the northern half of the country, while its poorest were almost all in the south.

Four out of five towns with the highest average salary are located in the Madrid Community, topped by Pozuelo de Alarcon where the average annual salary is €26,367. The upmarket commuter town of Sant Cugat outside Barcelona is also in the top five.

The poorest municipalities on the peninsula are Nijar and Vicar in Almería, Los Palacios and Villafranca in Sevilla, Barbate in Cadiz and Alhaurín el Grande in Malaga.

Map shows unempoyment rate in towns of over 20,000 people.

Meanwhile those with the lowest rate of unemployment were Pozuelo de Alarcon in Madrid (6,2%), Sant Cugat del Valles in Barcelona (6,4%), Las Rozas in Madrid (7,1%), and Donostia/ San Sebastian in the Basque Country (7,8%)

Those towns with the highest number of jobless inhabitants are all in Andalucia; Linares in Jaen province (30,9%), La Línea de la Concepción in Cadiz (30,3%), Alcalá de Guadaira in Sevilla (26,9%), and Jerez de la Frontera also in Cadiz (26,0%).

