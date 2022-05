Flat Llíria, Valencia 4 beds 2 baths € 149,000

Great apartment for sale in Lliria, located in a magnificent area with supermarkets, parks and schools just a step away ..! Renovated property, large living room of about 30m2 with access to a balcony, kitchen of about 15m2, four bedrooms, two bathrooms High quality parquet floors, cherry doors, armored entrance door, renovated bathrooms and kitchen, aluminum windows with double glazing Large garage space with capacity for cars and motorcycles included in the price… See full property details