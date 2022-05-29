SPAIN tops the charts for the most Googled beaches in Europe, according to a survey by holiday rental search engine, Holidu.

After two years of intermittent travel restrictions, people are desperate to book a flight to their next destination to start to make up for that lost time, and this summer is expected to be the busiest for years.

Using data gleaned from social media, a Top 20 of European countries show where people are searching online for that beach destination.

Spain’s 3,000+ beaches were by far the most searched for on Google, and sixth in terms of Instagram hashtags.

Greece topped the rankings for being the most ‘hashtagged’ coastlines, which include Crete, Naxos and the stunning Mykonos.

Interestingly, despite Ireland’s beaches struggling with an average of only 880 Google searches every month, it is the fifth most popular country for hashtagged beaches (42,036), only just behind France with 42,606.

This chart shows the monthly number of Google searches and Instagram hashtags.

Rank Country Google Searches IG Hashtags 1 Spain 8100 29947 2 Malta 6600 16074 3 Greece 5400 142294 4 Italy 5400 71746 5 Croatia 5400 26176 6 Portugal 3600 61366 7 France 3600 42606 8 Albania 3600 12266 9 Bulgaria 1900 1499 10 Poland 1600 16582 11 Montenegro 1600 5568 12 Germany 1600 5407 13 Ireland 880 42036 14 Monaco 880 5216 15 Iceland 590 7173 16 Belgium 590 4406 17 Sweden 590 2765 18 Netherlands 480 18926 19 Denmark 390 5913 20 Norway 390 4359

