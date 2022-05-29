ACROSS the city Real Madrid fans erupted in joy as the whistle blew to end the match in Stade de France on Saturday night.

Scenes of celebrations filled the capital when people filled the streets after watching Spanish giants beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final in Paris.

Real Madrid fans celebrate winning the Champions League at Plaza de Cibeles in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Cordon Press

The Gran Via was impassable to cars as fans, many wearing the white shirts of their team, filled the thoroughfare as seen by this video sent in by Olive Press reader Deirdre Carney.

Others jumped in their cars to drive through the streets honking their horns and flying the blue and white flags of their favourite club as it won the European cup title for the 14th time.

Real Madrid fans celebrate winning the Champions League. Photo: Cordon Press

Thousands of fans crowded into the Plaza de Cibeles in the centre of the city.

“We are the kings of Europe,” they shouted.

Real Madrid fans celebrate winning the Champions League at Plaza de Cibeles in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Cordon Press

The fountain at Cibeles at the southern end of the tree-lined Avenida Castellana is the traditional meeting point for Madrileños to celebrate their sporting triumphs.

Real Madrid fans celebrate winning the Champions League at Plaza de Cibeles in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Cordon Press

And it is where the team will stage a victory parade on Sunday evening when they will tour in an open topped bus presenting the Champions League trophy to their fans.

The celebrations will continue in their home stadium the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday evening from 8.45pm.

