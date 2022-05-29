SPECSAVERS Ópticas in Santa Ponça is committed to supporting their local community during these difficult times.

As well as being involved with collecting food for local food banks during the pandemic, the optician has seen that many families are struggling and this can mean that they aren’t able to pay for their children to have the glasses they so need.

They have launched a campaign called “No child without glasses” and chosen their local school CEIP Son Ferrer to partner with.

Store Manager Matias Tordó with a CEIP representative

They are offering families who are lacking financial resources free eye tests and free glasses, if their children need them, so that children at the school do not struggle to reach their potential due to visual problems.

Parents of children who are registered at CEIP Son Ferrer and can’t afford to purchase glasses for their children were invited to register to be included in this charity initiative during the month of April.

Martin Blake, store director of Specsavers Ópticas explains, “Good vision is vital for children to perform well at school and we don’t want any child to be held back, or struggle with their studies because they can’t afford the glasses they need. “

“That’s why we’re launching this campaign with CEIP Son Ferrer. We hope that it will also encourage parents and kids to remember to get their eyes tested regularly, to ensure their vision is good and their eyes are healthy.”

This is the latest in a string of community initiatives that the store has been involved with, including donating five pairs of glasses per month for a whole year to those who applied for it through the social services department of the Town Hall.

They are also an official drop off point for the Santa Ponça Food Bank and encourage people to stop using single use plastic bottles by providing filtered water in store and inviting anyone to come in and fill up their reusable bottles if they are in the area.

The store is located at Avda. Rei Jaume I 117, Locales 14 Y 15 in Santa Ponça.

Comprehensive eye tests are free and children from the age of 6 are advised to have eye tests every year.

