MALAGA’S famed Caminito del Rey, the popular hiking route for adrenaline and vertigo lovers, comes to life in Spring.

The infrastructure, the landscapes and the surrounding environment of the 8 km hiking path are especially beautiful at this time of the year.

Now, in the last part of spring, both the Caminito del Rey and its immediate surroundings offer incredible views with amazing colours thanks to the abundant April and May showers, giving the naturally beautiful landscape an added verdant tone to the vibrant and intricate patterns of beige, browns and sand tones.

Spring or early autumn is, in fact, the ideal season for visiting this popular pedestrian walkway and this year there is an additional brush stroke from Mother Nature—making the landscape especially striking before the summer heat turns everything to a more dull, yellow tinge.

The Caminito del Rey is a pedestrian walkway attached to the rock walls that allows hikers to walk inside a natural canyon and provides a different experience to the majority of leisure activity options held in the heart of nature.

To visit the Caminito del Rey it is advised to book tickets in advance on their website, the cost of the standard ticket is €10.

