MURCIA’S La Manga is to receive a bumper investment from a developer.

La Manga Properties is fronting €3.5 million for a new housing and shopping centre project in the exclusive Spanish resort.

The investment will see the creation of an estate called El Boulevard, comprising two villas, five apartments and a new shopping centre.

Manuel Lopez Gilabert, project manager of La Manga Club Properties, said: “This development is for buyers who want it all: a privileged location, shopping and dining options, and an impressive contemporary home with the quality guarantee of La Manga Club Properties. The community offers spectacular views over the northern area of the Calblanque park”.

An artist’s impression of the new complex.

Photo: La Manga Properties

It is thought the project will create around 120 jobs.

La Manga was recently deceased TV star Dennis Waterman’s home where he was frequently seen on the golf greens.

Future tenants will be granted access to the state-of-the-art amenities of the entire complex, which has three golf courses, tennis courts, eight soccer pitches and a private beach.

“Those who prefer independent villas and private pools will delight in Las Acacias. Buyers looking for exclusive use apartments with large terraces and sea views will find their ideal property in Las Orquídeas. And from now on, those who want a commercial space, a furnished apartment to rent for part of the year or an independent villa, have El Boulevard,” said Lopez.

