TWO Malaga students have scooped the top prize in a renewable energy competition with their creative message highlighting the threat to the world’s oceans.

Ana Grottick and Sarah Aranda, both 16 and students at Platero Green School in Malaga, travelled to Ravenna Italy after they were nominated along with five other finalists in the Artistic Expression category.

They were awarded first prize in the Blue Deal for the Future International Schools Competition.

Their entry was a video where Ana plays Claude Debussy’s Arabesque on the piano while repeating the word ‘sea’ in 20 different languages, while Sarah draws a light bulb which fills up from the sea’s crashing waves.

Dr Simone Bastianoni, a professor at the University of Siena, who was on the judging panel, said: “the entries were far beyond our expectations”.

Ana explained the thought behind their winning entry: “The idea was to combine music, art and languages with a message about the importance of renewable and in particular tidal energy.

“I chose Arabesque because to me it sounds like the waves and the sea. We didn’t expect we’d get through to the final. There were different stages, so we won in Andalucia and then went through to the final in Italy.”

The competition is part of the European Union Interreg Mediterranean programme which promotes knowledge of renewable energies in Mediterranean countries and encourages students to get involved in future decision making.

READ MORE:

WORLD EARTH DAY: Meet the schoolgirl cleaning up Spain’s Costa del Sol one piece of plastic at a time