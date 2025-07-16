Orange alert warns of scorching temperatures reaching 42C in parts of Spain

ALERTS have been issued for excessively high temperatures in parts of Spain on Wednesday with some areas predicted to see values of 42C.

Orange and yellow alerts have been issued for 12 provinces by the State Meteorological Agency(Aemet).

The Andalucia region has orange warnings in place for Cordoba, Granada, Jaen and Sevilla provinces with temperatures reaching highs of between 40C and 42C.

??Calor intenso durante los próximos días en España. Las masas de aire que sobrevolarán nuestro territorio serán muy cálidas.



Refrescará entre el viernes y el sábado, aunque continuará el ambiente cálido en el Mediterráneo y a partir del domingo habrá un nuevo repunte del calor. pic.twitter.com/8cyfg6FHBe July 15, 2025

A yellow warning applies to Cadiz and Huelva provinces for values hitting up to 39C.

Alerts have also been issued for Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y Leon, Madrid, and the Canary Islands.

In Aragon, Catalunya, Navarre, La Rioja and the Valencian Community, yellow alerts have been activated for maximums of between 34C and 38C.

From Friday, a trough from the Atlantic will hit Galicia and cross the north of Spain over the weekend, seeing a drop in temperatures of up to 10C in parts of the country.

Cloud levels will increase leading to localised storms- especially along the north coast.

Though Galicia, inland Asturias and Cantabria will feel a noticeable change in temperatures, they will continue to be very high in Andalucia and south-eastern inland areas as well as Alicante province and the Murcia region.

