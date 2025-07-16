MISSING PERSON: American man reported missing in Spain while hiking in the Pyrenees

TWENTY-SEVEN-YEAR-OLD Cole Henderson from the United States of America has reportedly gone missing while hiking in the Pyrenees Mountains.

His last known location was Torla-Ordesa, near Ordesa y Monte Perdido National Park.

He was last heard from on July 9 around 14:00, when he texted that he was starting a solo hike. His phone last pinged in Torla, and he hasn’t been heard from since. Henderson had a flight booked to return to the US on July 13.

His family are asking for any information.

His family believe Cole was wearing this orange backpack.

“We believe he may have entered the park from the Torla side and was carrying the orange backpack in the photo. Search efforts are underway, but we’re desperate to spread the word for any information that may lead us to him,” they said.

“If you or someone you know is in the area—or recently hiked near Ordesa—please share this or reach out with any info. Even the smallest detail could help.”

If you have any information please contact the Spanish police or TJ Kelly, a family member of Cole.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.