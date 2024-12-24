Shooting in Marbella sparks panic as German man is gunned down beside shopping centre in brazen Christmas Eve attack

A GERMAN man is in hospital after been shot outside a shopping centre in Marbella on Christmas Eve.

The victim, of Arab origin, received at least one bullet to the leg after multipe shots were fired on Avenida de las Naciones Unidas, in Puerto Banus.

The man was targeted at the entrance to a pharmacy located next to the Cristamar shopping centre, reports Diario Sur.

The shooting occurred at around 11.30am and caused panic among passersby.

According to witnesses, the shooter fired several shots before fleeing in a car. Shoppers and locals were seen fleeing the area and hiding amid the panic.

Avenue in Puerto Banus where the shooting took place (Credit: Google Maps)

The victim was reportedly found inside the shopping centre where he had decided to take refuge after leaving a trail of blood on the ground.

He was stabilised at the scene before being taken away on a stretcher by an ambulance crew.

Footage shared online shows the victim on the stretcher, with the majority of his body covered by a white sheet.

Policia Nacional are leading the investigation and have reportedly found .22 calibre bullets at the scene.