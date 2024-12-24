24 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
24 Dec, 2024 @ 14:02
··
1 min read

Shooting in Marbella sparks panic as German man is gunned down beside shopping centre in brazen Christmas Eve attack

by

A GERMAN man is in hospital after been shot outside a shopping centre in Marbella on Christmas Eve.

The victim, of Arab origin, received at least one bullet to the leg after multipe shots were fired on Avenida de las Naciones Unidas, in Puerto Banus.

The man was targeted at the entrance to a pharmacy located next to the Cristamar shopping centre, reports Diario Sur.

The shooting occurred at around 11.30am and caused panic among passersby.

According to witnesses, the shooter fired several shots before fleeing in a car. Shoppers and locals were seen fleeing the area and hiding amid the panic.

Avenue in Puerto Banus where the shooting took place (Credit: Google Maps)

The victim was reportedly found inside the shopping centre where he had decided to take refuge after leaving a trail of blood on the ground.

He was stabilised at the scene before being taken away on a stretcher by an ambulance crew.

Footage shared online shows the victim on the stretcher, with the majority of his body covered by a white sheet.

Policia Nacional are leading the investigation and have reportedly found .22 calibre bullets at the scene.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

John Hardy latest: Footage of missing Belfast man in Spain emerges online as cops hunt ‘criminal acquaintance’ and family plea for ‘nightmare’ to end

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Homeless pregnant expat is hospitalised in Malaga after sparking concern: Finnish woman had refused medical treatment and vowed to give birth on the street

A HOMELESS pregnant expat has been hospitalised in Malaga after

Glorious Christmas Day weather is forecast for Spain’s Costa del Sol: Clear skies and highs of 20C

THE Costa del Sol will wake up to glorious weather