Pedro Sanchez sends Christmas message to Spain’s overseas-based armed forces and those helping in Valencia flood clear up

24 Dec, 2024
24 Dec, 2024 @ 16:00
Pedro Sanchez sends Christmas message to Spain's armed forces based overseas and those involved in Valencia flood clear up

PRIME Minister, Pedro Sanchez, has sent Christmas greetings to Spain’s armed forces at home and abroad.

Sanchez in a special videoconference on Tuesday praised the work of troops in emergency situations like the Valencia floods.

The Spanish leader said: “Troops every day of the year maintain security in areas of sovereignty and national interest as well as in catastrophes such as the one caused by the DANA where their work to help those affected is totally commendable”.

SANCHEZ, TUESDAY

“A task that, in addition to saving lives, allows us to gradually recover normality, despite all the difficulties caused by this climate emergency,” he added.

Sanchez said he was proud of the work carried out by the military ‘both inside and outside Spain’.

“Beyond our borders, you have demonstrated our country’s commitment to peace and security,” he commented in reference to more 15,000 military personnel who have participated in foreign missions this year.

“Wherever you deploy, you do so with professionalism, with a sense of duty, with consideration and with closeness,” he said.

“You always leave a good impression that contributes to our armed forces being increasingly valued internationally which improves the sanding of our country,” added Sanchez.

The Prime Minister recalled that this year saw the 75th anniversary of NATO and that, throughout its existence, ‘it has been able to respond to the challenges of European security’.

He also mentioned that ‘it will soon be three years since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, an act that is contrary to the most basic rules of international law’.-

He referred to Spain’s presence on NATO’s eastern flank, in Slovakia, Latvia and Romania: “They are the best proof, the best message that Spain can send to mark a clear red line to the Russian Federation and President Putin”.

Sanchez concluded his message by thanking the ‘effort, dedication and professionalism’ of the military on behalf of all Spaniards and the Government.

“We wish you a happy holiday season and all kinds of success in the fulfilment of your mission,” he stated.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

