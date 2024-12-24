Don’t miss: British and Irish expats to throw annual Christmas Day bash on popular Costa Blanca beach

THE annual Christmas Day beach party led by British and Irish expats takes place this Wednesday on the Orihuela Costa.

La Zenia’s Cala Bosque will once again host the event with a mainly sunny day forecast with a high of around 18C.

Thousands of people will wear Santa Claus costumes and other Christmas-based attire with a few brave souls going into the sea for a swim.

Increasing numbers of Spaniards join in the open air festivities in what is always a very sociable event with plenty of barbecues in the 27,000 m2 area.

There will also be music from the DACOP orchestra, starting from 11am.

Though the celebrations are not classified as an official event, security will be provided by two Civil Protection ambulances as well as two patrols from the Orihuela Policia Local between 9am and 5pm.

Also because of the unofficial nature of the party, Orihuela council has not been able to install temporary toilets because of a lack of authorisation from the Costas coastal authority.

La Zenia’s beach bar, which remains open all year round, has two toilets available as part of its operating contract.

The Party for the Independence of Orihuela Costa (PIOC) has called on Orihuela council for organisational help.

“People have the right to go, and this event is an opportunity for everyone to get together,” it said.

“The council must guarantee civil protection, police, services and ambulances.”











