One of three missing Brits in Spain is found: Mother-of-four ‘is safe’ in huge relief for family

A BRITISH mother-of-four has been located after disappearing during a holiday to Tenerife.

Abbie Hulse (pictured above), 36, had last been seen in the resort of Playa Las Americas at around 10.30pm on Saturday.

According to local organisation Missing Persons Tenerife, Abbie was enjoying an evening out with her son on Saturday when they ‘lost sight with each other.’

However in an update on Monday, the organisation said Abbie had been located by her family. It did not provide further details other than she was safe.

It comes as Belfast man John Hardy (pictured above, inset left) and Steph (pictured inset right), continued to be missing from Benidorm and Tenerife respectively.

Father-of-two John, 36, was due to drive from Alicante to Benidorm on Saturday, December 14.

That same afternoon, he made his last known phone call to his family, which has been described as ‘distressed’.

In her latest social media post, his sister Courtney George wrote: “Someone out there knows where John is, please have a conscience. See our pain put us out of our misery.”

According to the Belfast Telegraph, video footage has emerged online showing John inside an apartment with a group of ‘Russian-sounding’ men.

In the 26-second clip, John is said to appear intoxicated before mentioning being in Spain.

Missing: John Hardy has not been seen or heard from for 10 days

It is not known if the video was recorded in Benidorm or Torrevieja, where John moved to earlier this year.

Police in Northern Ireland are said to be aware of the footage and are reportedly looking to speak to a criminal ‘from Newtownards but now living in Spain’.

They believe the individual may have information about John’s whereabouts, but have so far been unable to contact him.

The Belfast Telegraph reported that John’s family were unaware of any connection between them.

Meanwhile, family members continue to post emotional appeals and updates online.

Another relative wrote today: “Whilst you organise your presents, we are organising search parties.

“Whilst you wrap you presents, we wrap our arms around eachother in grief. Whilst your children wait for news of santa.

“Our John’s sons wait for news of their Daddy, every minute of the day frozen in anxious anticipation, waiting for any news that will bring him home to us and end this nightmare.”

They added: “Please keep sharing his face and name far and wide – for us, for his family. We need answers. We need him home. We need this living nightmare to end.”

Meanwhile, Steph, 28, has not been seen since December 18, when she left her hotel following a ‘disagreement’ with family members she was travelling with.

READ MORE: ‘Panic sets in’ for family of Belfast man who vanished from Benidorm eight days ago

According to Missing Persons Tenerife, she then failed to board her flight home to Birmingham.

In a statement the organisation said: “Steph has been missing from Playa Las Americas since Wednesday December 18, where she was staying with other family members.

“She left the hotel accommodation after a family disagreement and has not returned there. She also failed to board her flight home to Birmingham.

“She did not take her phone with her and has not been heard from since. Her family are very concerned for her safety.

“This has been reported to the UK police and a local report will be made as soon as a family member is able to do so.”

It added: “She is 5ft9 with fair hair and very light skin. She has a small suitcase and fluffy cream-coloured purse.”

If you have seen John, Abbie or Steph or think you know where they are, contact tips@theolivepress.es or enquiries@missingpersonstenerife.com.