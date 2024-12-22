‘Someone knows something!’: Sister of Belfast man missing in Benidorm demands answers as ‘panic sets in’ on day eight of his disappearance

THE sister of a missing Belfast man is demanding answers after he vanished from Benidorm eight days ago.

John Hardy, or John George, 36, has not been seen or heard from since driving down to the Spanish resort from Alicante last Saturday.

His last contact with family was said to be a ‘distressing’ phone call on that same afternoon.

The father-of-two then missed his flight home to Belfast on Wednesday, sparking serious concern.

In an emotional update on Facebook today, his sister Courtney George wrote: “Another day waking up hoping what is going on is a nightmare but realising this is real life. The panic sets in!

“Another day of no contact from John, never ever would this happen, day 8 and no answers. I am being strong for my kids as it’s Christmas in a few days.

“Only for them because I honestly couldn’t care about Christmas I’d happily throw my tree in the bin right now.”

She added: “What’s Christmas without family? My big brother hasn’t just vanished! That doesnt happen!

“Someone knows something and I want answers now… I will never give this up, this will never be forgotten about, his name is John George and I will make sure the world hears!”

If you know where John might be, contact the police or email tips@theolivepress.es.