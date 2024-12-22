22 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
22 Dec, 2024 @ 14:00
·
1 min read

Refugees from Morocco and Colombia could be automatically rejected under strict new rules in Spain

by
Nearly 300 Afghan Refugees Who Helped Spain During Western Military Action Arrive On Plane From Pakistan

ASYLUM seekers from ‘safe countries’ could have their applications automatically dismissed under a raft of tough new rules being drafted by Spain.

The overhaul, detailed in government documents seen by El Pais, will replace the current 2009 asylum law with stricter measures designed to process applications faster and increase deportations of rejected applicants.

Applications made at the border will have to be processed within 12 weeks – a dramatic reduction from the current two-year waiting period. Applications made within Spain, meanwhile, will face a six-month deadline.

READ MORE: Spain to the rescue: Navantia to buy storied British shipyard that built the Titanic and save 1,000 jobs in the UK

As many as 80% of Spain’s asylum seekers come from Latin America

The changes come as Spain grapples with more than 150,000 asylum applications annually, with a surprising 80% of applicants arriving by air from Latin America rather than by boat like in Italy and Greece.

Interior Ministry officials will now process deportation paperwork simultaneously with asylum applications, creating a new legal framework specifically for rejected applicants.

The reforms will also expand the controversial ‘safe country’ concept, potentially allowing automatic rejection of applications from nations Spain deems secure – such as Morocco or Colombia – without individual case reviews.

READ MORE: The Bank of Spain tells shoppers what to do over preventing costly mistakes when using bank and credit cards

Refugee organisations have expressed alarm at the planned changes. 

Mauricio Valiente, director general of CEAR, warned the new system appears designed to ‘get rid of rejected applicants as quickly as possible.’

The Red Acoge advocacy network criticised the government for excluding refugee organisations from the planning process, with spokesperson Natalia Slepoy noting that ‘rights-based approaches are completely absent’ from the 42-page implementation plan.

READ MORE: Spain’s emergency services brace for Christmas chaos: Fires typically surge by 25% while one festive day boasts the highest number of births

While the Interior Ministry insists the changes ‘will not reduce legal guarantees or rights,’ the reforms face potential challenges in Spain’s fractured parliament, where immigration consensus remains elusive.

The implementation will not come cheap, requiring a significant hiring spree for extra Policia Nacional and Asylum Office personnel, alongside increased funding for interpreters and training – though exact figures remain undetermined.

These changes mark Spain’s most significant asylum reform in 15 years, as Brussels pushes for standardised migration controls across the European Union.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

3 bedroom Bungalow for sale in Lloret de Mar with pool - € 350
Previous Story

3 bedroom Bungalow for sale in Lloret de Mar with pool – € 350,000

The nutty and sweet Spanish Christmas treat that can be tough to bite!
Next Story

What is turron? All you need to know about the Spanish Christmas treat

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

‘Someone knows something!’: Sister of Belfast man missing in Benidorm demands answers as ‘panic sets in’ on day eight of his disappearance

THE sister of a missing Belfast man is demanding answers
3 bedroom Bungalow for sale in Lloret de Mar with pool - € 350

3 bedroom Bungalow for sale in Lloret de Mar with pool – € 350,000

Bungalow Lloret de Mar, Girona   3 beds   2