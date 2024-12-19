The Bank of Spain tells shoppers what to do over preventing costly mistakes when using bank and credit cards

THE Bank of Spain has warned shoppers to keep their bank and credit card receipts in case a mistake is discovered later on.

A rising number of purchases in supermarkets and stores are made by card due to speed and convenience, with an upturn during the Covid pandemic.

Spain’s central bank says too many customers refuse a card receipt copy at the till to avoid building up paper in their purse or pocket.

The Bank of Spain says rejecting the receipt is not a good idea because its the only to ensure a shopper can get a refund if there has been an error.

It says that the Point of Sale (POS) Terminals can sometimes make a mistake or employees key in the wrong sum.

These errors, while rare, can result in charges that are higher than the actual cost of the purchase.

Although keeping a copy of the receipt is the recommended course of action, the Bank of Spain offers other options for those who prefer not to accumulate paper.

These are the main measures that can be taken to avoid mistakes and not lose money when paying by card:

– Check the amount on the POS screen before confirming the payment. This simple move can prevent errors related to incorrect amounts entered manually.

– Keep the purchase receipt. If you don’t want to keep the card receipt, the purchase receipt issued by the establishment can also be used to verify the amounts charged.

– Review the charges in your bank account regularly. Keeping regular control of card movements allows you to quickly detect any discrepancies or errors in payments.

– Request SMS notifications. Some banks offer the option of receiving alerts on your mobile phone every time a card payment is made. This service allows you to immediately identify any undue charges.