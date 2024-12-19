Spanish ex-footballer who trafficked €32m worth of cocaine into Spain is arrested

AN ex-footballer has been arrested for smuggling cocaine into Spain through Algeciras and Valencia after ten years on the run.

Jesus Emilio Diez de Mier, known in footballing circles as ‘Txutxi’, was captured during a routine police check in El Puerto de Santa Maria, Cadiz province, on December 15.

The 48-year-old had been evading authorities since 2015 when Spain’s National Court sentenced him to nine years in prison for his part in a criminal organisation trafficking cocaine through major Spanish ports.

Txutxi smuggled 600kg of cocaine into Spain through the Port of Algeciras

Police became suspicious when Txutxi provided false documentation during a standard street check.

He was taken to the police station where his true identity was revealed, along with an outstanding arrest warrant.

The former midfielder, who played for Athletic Bilbao in the 1995/96 season before spells at Hercules, Lleida, Badajoz and Yeclano, was part of a gang that smuggled 950kg of cocaine into Spain from Argentina between 2008 and 2009.

Court documents revealed that 600kg entered through Algeciras port, with the remaining 350 kilos coming through Valencia.

The drugs had an estimated black market value of €32 million.

The same operation also saw former Hercules player Predrag Stankovic sentenced to nine years in prison, while football agent Zoran Matijevic received a 12-year sentence for leading the criminal organization.

Txutxi has now been transferred to prison to begin serving his overdue sentence.