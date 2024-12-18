18 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
18 Dec, 2024 @ 13:40
··
1 min read

EU’s Entry/Exit System will be ‘progressively’ introduced at Gibraltar’s border with Spain – here’s what you need to know

by

THE arrival of the EU’s new Entry Exit System (EES) is inching closer with the announcement of a six-month phased roll out.

It is part of new regulations designed to unblock the long-awaited digital border control that is set to be imposed on the border with Gibraltar – if a deal is not reached beforehand.

The new rules allow for Spain to suspend the EES at the Gibraltar border in the event that ‘the waiting time at a border crossing point becomes excessive’ under the new rules.

However, these pauses will only be for a maximum of six hours at a time before biometric scanning must resume.

READ MORE: Gibraltar’s Christmas drink-driving campaign kicks off: Drivers four times over the limit, 12 vehicles ploughed into and six arrests

The new border system will see Brits and Gibraltarians required to submit biometric data when entering Spain

Plans for a simultaneous EES launch across the whole of the EU on November 10 were put to one side when it became clear some member states were not ready.

The European Commission has now announced a six month progressive roll-out instead, although the start date is still unknown as it depends on each state announcing they are ready to begin. 

Once the phased roll-out begins, all countries will have six months to fully implement.

READ MORE: Cross-border workers rejoice: Residents in Spain who work in Gibraltar can claim Spanish benefits for another two years

By the end of the third month, Spain and other countries will be obliged to operate the EES at 50% of its border entry points, including the crucial border with Gibraltar.

By the fifth month, biometric scanners must be in use at every entry point, and by the sixth, all non-Eu travellers – including Brits and Gibraltarians – must be registered when entering Spain.

READ MORE: xclusive: Spanish activists fume after their complaints about Gibraltar’s Eastside marina project go unanswered by Madrid

The EES will register entries, exits, and refusals of entry for Brits, Gibraltarians and non-EU nationals crossing into Spain, and it will collect biometric data like facial images and fingerprints.

EU countries will get access to a database of all travellers entering the Schengen zone, including their personal data, travel history and information on whether they overstay their permission.

The system is intended to ‘significantly reduce the likelihood of identity fraud and long-stay fraud, ultimately strengthening the security of the Schengen area.’

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

‘„HALT DEN Mund, Ausländer!“ – KONFLIKT ZWISCHEN EINHEIMISCHEN IN SPANIEN ÜBER „ANTI-GUIRI“-KUNSTWERKE, WÄHREND GRAFFITI IN SEVILLA DAZU AUFRUFEN, „TOURISTEN AUSZUKOTZEN“

Next Story

Confusion in Spain at Fifa awards ceremony: Gibraltar votes for Rodri and Carvajal – who both led ‘Gibraltar is Spanish’ chants 

Latest from Gibraltar

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Man planning to steal from marijuana farm villa is shot dead in expat area of Costa Blanca

Man planning to steal from marijuana farm villa is shot dead in expat area of Costa Blanca

A LITHUANIAN man was gunned down at the front door

Confusion in Spain at Fifa awards ceremony: Gibraltar votes for Rodri and Carvajal – who both led ‘Gibraltar is Spanish’ chants 

OBSERVERS in Spain have been left confused at how Gibraltar’s