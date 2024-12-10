Gibraltar’s Christmas drink-driving campaign kicks off: Drivers four times over the limit, 12 vehicles ploughed into and six arrests

THE Royal Gibraltar Police have been left exasperated after the first weekend of their Christmas Drink Drive Campaign kicked off with mayhem on the roads.

Six people were arrested in less than 48 hours, with two drivers recording over four times the legal limit, and another not far behind. One motorist even managed to plough into 12 stationary vehicles at once.

Between them, they racked up thousands of pounds worth of damage with their driving.

In response, the RGP have released details of the sometimes infuriating antics of Gibraltar’s road users in an effort to drive the message home.

Six drivers were arrested over the weekend – the first since the RGP’s drink-driving campaign began. Picture: RGP

“It’s a completely unacceptable start to our Christmas Drink Driving Campaign,” an RGP spokesperson said.

“These roadside breath tests were shockingly high, with some drivers three or four times over the legal limit.”

“No matter how many times we say it, some people simply fail to understand that alcohol and driving do not mix.

“At best, you’ll get a driving ban and a fine. And at worst, you could kill someone.

“On two separate occasions this weekend, a number of vehicles were driven into, which just goes to show how dangerous drink-driving can be.

“We don’t say this to be dramatic, we say it out of experience. Our message is simple, don’t get behind the wheel if you’re under the influence.”

The weekend’s most extreme case involved a 42-year-old local man who blew 141 micrograms – four times the legal limit of 35 – after smashing into multiple vehicles on Cumberland Road.

Two drivers registered four times over the limit. Picture: RGP

The first incident occurred on Friday night at 12:20am, when officers stopped a 30-year-old man driving without lights and swerving along Kingsway.

A roadside test revealed an alcohol level of 112 micrograms, leading to his arrest.

Just 30 minutes later, police arrested a 27-year-old man riding an e-scooter along Queensway without a helmet. His breath test indicated a level of 74 micrograms.

Saturday night saw more dangerous driving. At 11:40 pm, a 66-year-old man was stopped on Europa Road after reports of erratic driving.

He blew 117 micrograms in a roadside test. Soon after, another local man, aged 49, was apprehended in Laguna Estate for swerving without headlights, recording a shocking 130 micrograms.

The most severe collision was reported Sunday night when a Jeep driven by a 31-year-old local man ploughed into 12 parked motorcycles and vehicles at Laguna Estate.

Officers on the scene arrested him after he handed over cannabis resin and registered 112 micrograms on a breathalyser test.

A total of six people were arrested over the space of 48 hours. Picture: RGP

Another driver collided with 12 stationary vehicles at Laguna Estate.

From a 30-year-old driving without lights on Kingsway to a 31-year-old causing widespread damage at Sortie Road, the incidents paint a grim picture of local road safety.

It’s a far cry from the start of the month, when the RGP announced that they ‘hope the campaign will help keep the Rock’s roads safer during the festive period.’

Drivers should beware: the current campaign sees officers carrying out extra patrols along with more active operations and roadside checks.

“These will be held at different times, including early morning operations, when drivers could still be impaired from celebrations the night before,” the RGP said at the start of the campaign.

Concerned citizens are urged to report suspected drink-drivers by calling the RGP confidentially at 200 72500 or 999 in emergencies.