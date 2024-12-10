10 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
10 Dec, 2024 @ 13:46
··
1 min read

New homes will be in Costa Blanca flood zone, warn environmentalists who will fight ‘reckless’ plans

by
New homes will be built in Costa Blanca flood zone, warn environmentalists who will fight proposals they brand as 'reckless'
PREVIOUS NACIMIENTO RIVER FLOODING AT CAMPOAMOR BEACH

ENVIRONMENTALISTS have slammed ‘reckless’ plans for new properties in a Costa Blanca flood zone.

A developer wants to build 64 semi-detached homes in the north of Campomaor by the Nacimiento river on the Orihuela Costa.

Proposals have been put on public display by Orihuela council but the Friends of Sierra Escalona(ASE) say there are big risks attached and will lodge formal objections.

READ MORE:

NACIMIENTO RIVER APPROACHING THE COAST

ASE president, Miguel Angel Pavon, said that some 5,000 m2 of the 18,000 m2 are at risk from flooding during a DANA weather system- meaning 30 new properties could be in the firing line.

“No houses should ever have been built in this area, which is adjacent to Danger Zone 1, the highest risk area corresponding to the Nacimiento riverbed and its banks,” he stated.

There are 60 homes already on Calle Rosa Montero and Angel Pavon believes the interests of real estate developers are being prioritised over lives.

He added that the area is within the Site of Community Interest (SCI), which includes the Sierra Escalona and Dehesa de Campoamor, where construction should be prohibited.

The site plan proposes merging three blocks of single-family homes into a single block of terraced houses, increasing the number of marketable properties.

To minimise any negative impact on the environment, the homes would be set back from the river, creating a narrow green area with a pedestrian path.

This area is home to endangered plant species would be moved to the new green space and the Rambla de las Estacas.

Angel Pavon says transplantation is a second-best option and branded the continuing urbanisation of the habitat, as an ‘aberration’.

He concluded that the only effective measure is to stop all plans for new properties in a ‘sensitive’ area.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Moroccan child with hypothermia is rescued from interior of refrigerated truck at major port in southern Spain
Previous Story

Horror in Gibraltar: Woman, 40, is arrested for attempted murder after late-night frenzied knife attack 

Latest from Costa Blanca

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

3 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Badia Blava with pool - € 560

3 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Badia Blava with pool – € 560,000

Semi-detached Villa Badia Blava, Majorca   3 beds   3
Moroccan child with hypothermia is rescued from interior of refrigerated truck at major port in southern Spain

Horror in Gibraltar: Woman, 40, is arrested for attempted murder after late-night frenzied knife attack 

A WOMAN has been arrested in Gibraltar for attempted murder