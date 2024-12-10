Horror in Gibraltar: Woman, 40, is arrested for attempted murder after late-night frenzied knife attack 

A WOMAN has been arrested in Gibraltar for attempted murder after going on a late-night stabbing frenzy.

Emergency services were called to a residential address in the Upper Town neighborhood just after 2.00am last week following reports of a violent disturbance.

Police officers arrived at the scene to find a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds across his body.

Half an hour after the initial call, law enforcement had taken a 40-year-old woman into custody.

READ MORE: ‘No police in Gibraltar will ever investigate anyone powerful ever again’: Upcoming McGrail Report will have ‘chilling’ effect on new police chief

A woman has been arrested in Gibraltar for attempted murder

The victim was immediately taken to hospital for urgent medical treatment but, despite the shocking nature of his injuries, was discharged shortly later.

Criminal detectives have now taken over the investigation, with the suspect remaining in police custody as they work to establish the precise circumstances surrounding the attack.

Meanwhile, a local man is set to appear before the Magistrates’ Court in the New Year after he was reported for causing a fatal traffic accident.

Brandon Camilleri, 20, of Beach View Terraces, will appear before the courts on January 17, where he’ll also face charges of wounding and causing grievous bodily harm.