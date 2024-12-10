10 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
10 Dec, 2024 @ 12:45
··
1 min read

Horror in Gibraltar: Woman, 40, is arrested for attempted murder after late-night frenzied knife attack 

by
Moroccan child with hypothermia is rescued from interior of refrigerated truck at major port in southern Spain
Europa, Iberische Halbinsel, Vereinigtes Koenigreich, Gibraltar: Blick ueber die Stadt, im Hintergrund die Kueste von Spanien, Algeciras. Stadt, Ueberblick, Costa de la Luz, Atlantikkueste, Spanien, Steuerparadies, Steueroase, Reise Engl.: Europe, Iberia, UK, Gibraltar, British Overseas Territory: View of the city, in the background the coast of Spain, Algeciras, City, tourism, Costa de la Luz, Atlantic Coast, Spain, tax haven, travel, creative *** Local Caption *** 20030216

A WOMAN has been arrested in Gibraltar for attempted murder after going on a late-night stabbing frenzy.

Emergency services were called to a residential address in the Upper Town neighborhood just after 2.00am last week following reports of a violent disturbance.

Police officers arrived at the scene to find a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds across his body.

Half an hour after the initial call, law enforcement had taken a 40-year-old woman into custody. 

READ MORE: ‘No police in Gibraltar will ever investigate anyone powerful ever again’: Upcoming McGrail Report will have ‘chilling’ effect on new police chief

knife
A woman has been arrested in Gibraltar for attempted murder

The victim was immediately taken to hospital for urgent medical treatment but, despite the shocking nature of his injuries, was discharged shortly later.

Criminal detectives have now taken over the investigation, with the suspect remaining in police custody as they work to establish the precise circumstances surrounding the attack.

Meanwhile, a local man is set to appear before the Magistrates’ Court in the New Year after he was reported for causing a fatal traffic accident.

Brandon Camilleri, 20, of Beach View Terraces, will appear before the courts on January 17, where he’ll also face charges of wounding and causing grievous bodily harm.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

€4 billion electric car battery factory to be built in Spain- promising to cut costs for vehicle owners
Previous Story

€4 billion electric car battery factory to be built in Spain- promising to cut costs for vehicle owners

New homes will be built in Costa Blanca flood zone, warn environmentalists who will fight proposals they brand as 'reckless'
Next Story

New homes will be in Costa Blanca flood zone, warn environmentalists who will fight ‘reckless’ plans

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

New homes will be built in Costa Blanca flood zone, warn environmentalists who will fight proposals they brand as 'reckless'

New homes will be in Costa Blanca flood zone, warn environmentalists who will fight ‘reckless’ plans

ENVIRONMENTALISTS have slammed ‘reckless’ plans for new properties in a
3 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Badia Blava with pool - € 560

3 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Badia Blava with pool – € 560,000

Semi-detached Villa Badia Blava, Majorca   3 beds   3