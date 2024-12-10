10 Dec, 2024
10 Dec, 2024 @ 12:00
WATCH: Pet dog dies in mystery Gibraltar apartment fire: Two children are among five rushed to hospital

A GIBRALTAR family has been rushed to hospital after a fire ripped through their apartment block and killed their pet dog in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were scrambled to Wave Crest House in the Mid Harbour Estate at around 4.20am after frantic reports of residents trapped inside the burning apartment building.

Terrified occupants were heard shouting for help while neighbours captured the moment the flames erupted from a window on video.

Royal Gibraltar Police, fire service and ambulance responded immediately, evacuating the entire building and battling to control the rapidly spreading blaze.

Five people were rushed to Saint Bernard’s Hospital – including two children – with two adults currently in intensive care. Firefighters were unable to rescue the family’s dog.

A number of other residents from neighbouring flats were moved to the estate community centre, but later returned to their properties once a structural engineer had given the building the all clear.

Crime scene specialists are currently on-site examining the scene to determine the fire’s origin and cause.

Detectives from the RGP’s Criminal Investigation Department are also investigating – they urge anyone with potential information to come forward.

Members of the public with any details about the fire are asked to contact the RGP Control Room on 200 72500 or report online at www.police.gi/report/seen-heard.

