10 Dec, 2024
10 Dec, 2024 @ 11:32
Watch: Jasmine Harman reveals she is filming a new Channel 4 series on Spain’s Costa del Sol

CHANNEL 4 star Jasmine Harman has revealed she is filming a new Channel 4 series the Costa del Sol documenting her home renovation. 

Jasmine Harman may have finally found her place in the sun, but it doesn’t mean the journey is over. 

She revealed yesterday that she is renovating her dream home on the Costa del Sol as part of a new programme: Jasmine’s Renovation in the Sun.’

From her home just outside Estepona, she said: “Many of you know that my husband and I bought a house in Spain, but the place is a bit of a wreck, it’s a complete renovation project but we just fell in love with it and saw its potential and now you can come with us!” 

“You’ll see all the highs and lows, all the ins and outs of doing this renovation project here in Spain. I’m really, really excited and can’t wait to share it with you.”

On filming the show, she said: “Moving house can be stressful at the best of times. But, changing country, renovating a home, whilst raising our family – let’s just say there’s never a dull moment! 

“We feel like this move and this project, transforming a dilapidated house into a dream home, is an amazing opportunity for our family and we’re so excited to get started and share this incredible journey with you all.”

The Harmans moved to Spain late last year, hoping to spend more time together as a family. 

“Our children mean the world to us. Everything we do is for them. It’s about grasping opportunities when you have them. Family is the most important thing and this will give us a much better balance,” she said. 

“Estepona has a lovely community feel. We have lots of Spanish families nearby and I’ve been hovering outside to say hello to all our new neighbours.”

