3 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Badia Blava with pool – € 560,000

Semi-detached Villa Badia Blava, Majorca 3 beds 3 baths € 560,000

Semi-detached house in Badia Blava, Llucmajor, ideal for those looking for quality of life near the sea. This two-storey house stands out for its luminosity and ample spaces. It has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, offering comfort for the whole family. It also has a garage/storage room that provides practical extra storage space. One of its main attractions is its patio with swimming pool, perfect for relaxing and enjoying the outdoors. All of this is located just a few metres from the beach. The tranquillity of the neighbourhood is accompanied by ideal services for families, with nearby schools,… See full property details