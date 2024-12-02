2 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
2 Dec, 2024 @ 10:46
·
2 mins read

Spain discovers Gibraltar is not Spanish: World traveller Spaniard visits the Rock and marvels at its Britishness

by

A SPANIARD took a trip to Gibraltar and was amazed at the differences between the British territory and Spain.

TikTok user Didac, who posts travel videos from around the world – including Afghanistan, China, Guinea Bissau and many more, brought his worldly eye to the Rock last month.

He noted the strangeness of the British street markings and number plates on the vehicles ‘in a little corner right next to La Linea de la Concepcion.

“It seems like I could be in London or Birmingham but we are right next to Spain,” he says as a red bus passes in the street.

READ MORE: Chief Minister visits British nuclear submarine docked in Gibraltar: US aircraft carrier and Russian spy ship transit the Strait during heightened tensions over subsea sabotage

“The street markings change completely, which literally look like the United Kingdom.

“Here in Gibraltar it’s not different from other territories with British influence, like Akrotiri and Dhekelia in Cyprus.”

However he points out that they don’t drive ‘on the left, they drive on the right’ as otherwise it would be complicated to reverse the lanes when coming and going from Spain at the border.

He insightfully observes that the opposite is true in Hong Kong, another former British colony that retains heavy influence.

READ MORE: Gibraltar sets up maritime exclusion zone around contested Eastside land reclamation project after daring Spain to sue

He’s also quick to spot the Gibraltar number plates on the vehicles, which follow the same style as British ones but have the ‘GBZ’ initials instead of ‘GB’. 

At all times in the video, however, reflecting the expansion of the mind one undergoes when one travels extensively, he maintains a neutral tone and avoids any nationalistic rhetoric.

The comments section also reflects a maturity in the dialogue seldom seen when Spanish people discuss Gibraltar.

Hong Kong is another territory that retains a strong British influence. Pictures: Momo from Hong Kong – Hong Kong Skyline,

“I’ve been to Gibraltar and I have to say it’s a strange feeling,” writes a user.

Other users enquire about how to arrive there by train – there is a direct line from Madrid to Algeciras.

While some users claim ‘we must retake it’ and ‘this is Spain’, in general the responses are measured and mature.

READ MORE: ‘No police in Gibraltar will ever investigate anyone powerful ever again’: Upcoming McGrail Report will have ‘chilling’ effect on new police chief

One user says: “They live better without Spain, over 90% voted against it.”

“Because it’s occupied by the British, obviously,” replies another.

@didac204

Cuando parece que estás en Bournemouth pero no hay nubes en el cielo ???? #gibraltar #parati #fyp #curiosidades #reinounido #??

? original sound – Dídac ???

“Just as Spain is occupied by the Spanish,” comes the reply. “If they didn’t like it as it is, they’d vote differently.”

“You didn’t understand. Spanish people lived in Gibraltar; after it was ceded to the British empire it was repopulated with English people, that’s why they don’t feel Spanish.”

Another user chimes in: “And Muslims used to live in Spain. It’s time to accept that we lost Gibraltar and we have no right to claim it.”

“I don’t care what happens to Gibraltar, but of course there is a right to claim it. Have a read of the Treaty of Utrecht.”

The conversation takes a somewhat darker turn when another user steps in, indicating that an acceptance of the status quo is only dependent upon the military balance of power: “With what? Flowers? The British military would run rings around the Spanish.”

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Exclusive: British expat’s horror after discovering the kitchen of his newly purchased home in Spain is communal – with locals walking in and out

Next Story

EU upholds a fishing ban in Spain to protect mating dolphins: 300 boats will be affected 

Latest from Gibraltar

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Spain’s ‘Big Brother Law’ for tourists comes into effect today – here’s what you need to know

HERE’S what you need to know about Spain’s ‘Big Brother

EU upholds a fishing ban in Spain to protect mating dolphins: 300 boats will be affected 

THE European Union has ordered a month-long fishing ban along