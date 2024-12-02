Spain discovers Gibraltar is not Spanish: World traveller Spaniard visits the Rock and marvels at its Britishness

A SPANIARD took a trip to Gibraltar and was amazed at the differences between the British territory and Spain.

TikTok user Didac, who posts travel videos from around the world – including Afghanistan, China, Guinea Bissau and many more, brought his worldly eye to the Rock last month.

He noted the strangeness of the British street markings and number plates on the vehicles ‘in a little corner right next to La Linea de la Concepcion.

“It seems like I could be in London or Birmingham but we are right next to Spain,” he says as a red bus passes in the street.

“The street markings change completely, which literally look like the United Kingdom.

“Here in Gibraltar it’s not different from other territories with British influence, like Akrotiri and Dhekelia in Cyprus.”

However he points out that they don’t drive ‘on the left, they drive on the right’ as otherwise it would be complicated to reverse the lanes when coming and going from Spain at the border.

He insightfully observes that the opposite is true in Hong Kong, another former British colony that retains heavy influence.

He’s also quick to spot the Gibraltar number plates on the vehicles, which follow the same style as British ones but have the ‘GBZ’ initials instead of ‘GB’.

At all times in the video, however, reflecting the expansion of the mind one undergoes when one travels extensively, he maintains a neutral tone and avoids any nationalistic rhetoric.

The comments section also reflects a maturity in the dialogue seldom seen when Spanish people discuss Gibraltar.

Hong Kong is another territory that retains a strong British influence. Pictures: Momo from Hong Kong – Hong Kong Skyline,

“I’ve been to Gibraltar and I have to say it’s a strange feeling,” writes a user.

Other users enquire about how to arrive there by train – there is a direct line from Madrid to Algeciras.

While some users claim ‘we must retake it’ and ‘this is Spain’, in general the responses are measured and mature.

One user says: “They live better without Spain, over 90% voted against it.”

“Because it’s occupied by the British, obviously,” replies another.

“Just as Spain is occupied by the Spanish,” comes the reply. “If they didn’t like it as it is, they’d vote differently.”

“You didn’t understand. Spanish people lived in Gibraltar; after it was ceded to the British empire it was repopulated with English people, that’s why they don’t feel Spanish.”

Another user chimes in: “And Muslims used to live in Spain. It’s time to accept that we lost Gibraltar and we have no right to claim it.”

“I don’t care what happens to Gibraltar, but of course there is a right to claim it. Have a read of the Treaty of Utrecht.”

The conversation takes a somewhat darker turn when another user steps in, indicating that an acceptance of the status quo is only dependent upon the military balance of power: “With what? Flowers? The British military would run rings around the Spanish.”