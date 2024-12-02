2 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
2 Dec, 2024 @ 11:31
·
1 min read

EU upholds a fishing ban in Spain to protect mating dolphins: 300 boats will be affected 

by

THE European Union has ordered a month-long fishing ban along Spain’s northern coast and the of Biscay to protect local dolphin populations during their crucial breeding season.

It voted to uphold the ban in a decisive parliamentary vote after 511 MEPs gave the green light to ground nearly 300 fishing vessels between January 22 and February 20, 2025.

Backed by Belgium, Spain, France, and Portugal, the measure is part of a broader strategy to reduce harm to dolphins and other small cetaceans.

The dramatic measure comes after years of concern about accidental dolphin catches in fishing nets, with scientists flagging the period as particularly high-risk for the marine mammals. 

READ MORE: Conservation alarm raised in Gibraltar after four rare red foxes killed on the Rock’s roads this year – as a seldom-seen otter is also hit by a car

The Bay of Biscay. By Iago Casabiell González, CC BY-SA 4.0

Fishing boats over eight metres in length will be completely prohibited from operating and forced to remain in harbour while dolphins go about their breeding rituals.

But it’s not just about keeping boats in port. 

The new regulations come with also mandate acoustic deterrent devices, year-round monitoring programs, and even onboard cameras to ensure compliance. 

READ MORE: Chief Minister visits British nuclear submarine docked in Gibraltar: US aircraft carrier and Russian spy ship transit the Strait during heightened tensions over subsea sabotage

The European Commission is taking action after recurring winter strandings of dolphins in the region over previous years. 

Earlier this year, French authorities implemented similar restrictions, and now Spain is following suit.

For local fishing communities, it’s going to be a tough month. Boats typically fishing for hake, monkfish, and other species will be forced to take a hiatus. 

But conservationists argue it’s a small price to pay for protecting these crucial marine populations.

The Commission plans to closely monitor the effectiveness of these measures throughout 2025, leaving the door open for potentially even stricter regulations if dolphin populations continue to be at risk. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Spain discovers Gibraltar is not Spanish: World traveller Spaniard visits the Rock and marvels at its Britishness

Next Story

Spain’s ‘Big Brother Law’ for tourists comes into effect today – here’s what you need to know

Latest from Environment

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Spain’s ‘Big Brother Law’ for tourists comes into effect today – here’s what you need to know

HERE’S what you need to know about Spain’s ‘Big Brother

Spain discovers Gibraltar is not Spanish: World traveller Spaniard visits the Rock and marvels at its Britishness

A SPANIARD took a trip to Gibraltar and was amazed