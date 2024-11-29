Conservation alarm raised in Gibraltar after four rare red foxes killed on the Rock’s roads this year – as a seldom-seen otter is also hit by a car

TWO rare red foxes have been killed by drivers in Gibraltar near Sandy Bay and Catalan Bay in the last two weeks – the most recent one just yesterday.

It brings the number of red foxes killed this year out of a tiny population on the Rock to four, while an extremely rare otter has also been killed by speeding cars.

The government added that ‘several cats’ have also fallen victim to reckless drivers in the tiny territory.

The incidents highlight a growing concern about wildlife preservation and road safety in the British Overseas Territory.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Endangered sperm whales are dying in the Strait of Gibraltar – as experts reveal ‘biggest culprit’

A red fox. Credit: Charles Jackson on Unsplash

The government is urging drivers to ‘be aware that there is thriving wildlife in Gibraltar and that they must drive with care even when there are no pedestrians or cyclists around, and even during nighttime hours when wildlife is usually more active.’

Red foxes, while not native to Gibraltar, have established a small but resilient population in the region. Unlike many areas where foxes are widespread, Gibraltar’s fox population is relatively limited due to the territory’s compact size and urban landscape.

READ MORE: Gibraltar sets up maritime exclusion zone around contested Eastside land reclamation project after daring Spain to sue

?



GDP's Officers spotted a cunning intruder on the runway last night.



The officers, realising Mr Fox could deceive them at any moment decided to escort Mr Fox to safety.



A stern warning was issued, and Mr Fox left the area with his tail between his legs.#police #animals pic.twitter.com/cJ4I6WwPMF — MOD Gibraltar (@MODGibraltar) October 7, 2024

The rocky terrain and urban areas present challenges for foxes, as they often traverse roads in search of food or territory, putting them at risk of accidents.

Nor are otters native to Gibraltar, and their presence is seldom seen – meaning the death of even one is a tragedy.

These semi-aquatic mammals are typically found in freshwater habitats across mainland Spain, but sightings in Gibraltar are rare.

READ MORE: Gibraltar vows to uphold fresh UK sanctions on Russia’s ‘shadow oil transport fleet’

Conservationists speculate that this individual may have strayed into Gibraltar’s waters or been displaced by environmental changes elsewhere.

While the Rock is better known for its Barbary macaques, the presence of foxes and otters adds to its ecological richness, making the protection of these species vital.