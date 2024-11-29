Christmas fun in Estepona: Kempinski Hotel Bahía announces the date of its traditional Christmas market and lighting of the tree for 2024

KEMPINSKI Hotel Bahía has officially announced the date of this much-anticipated event.

The annual tree lighting ceremony will see Mr Pursche, General Manager, the Kempinski Hotel Bahía team and visitors count down to the illumination of the tree, which will take place on 30 November 30. The event is hailed locally as ‘When Christmas officially begins in Estepona!’

This year, the Christmas Market is expanding and introducing new and exciting activities for the whole family. Stalls will feature gastronomic delights, such as local honey, sweets, handmade chocolates, roasted coffee and, of course, wines and olive oils, alongside handcrafted items, beautiful jewellery and those perfect Christmas gifts.

The market is expected to welcome over 600 visitors that day, of all ages, from all along the Costa del Sol.

This year, the hotel will also bring back the popular children’s area, with more stalls, fun activities for kids, face painting and two bouncy castles. Santa Claus will make a special appearance, working extra hard this year to hear all the children’s Christmas wishes and personally collect their letters to him. While the children play, parents can shop or enjoy one of the two bars that will be available throughout the day.

The market will open from 1pm to 8pm, with choirs singing at various times during the day. Santa Claus will be present from 4.30pm until late, passing through the lobby to light the tree just as the sun goes down.

The event is open to the public. Recommended parking areas are Laguna Beach, with pedestrian access via the promenade, or along Calle de Mare Nostrum, where there is ample public parking. Parking on the hotel grounds is best avoided, as it can become congested during the early evening.

Schedule:

Date: Saturday 30 November 2024.

Open to: the public. No reservation is needed to join this event.

Peak times: 13:00 to 20:00.

Santa Arrival: 15:45 (estimated)

Visit Santa: 16:00 to 20:00.

Choirs: children’s choir: 16:00. Adults choir: 17:30.

Lighting of the tree: 18:30.

Gastronomy: mulled wine, hot chocolate, two bars will be serving drinks and festive food, including snacks, paella and more!

Restaurants: Baltazár Bar & Grill.

Recommended Parking: Laguna Village access to the hotel via the promenade, Calle de Mare Nostrum access to the hotel via the foothpath or promenade.