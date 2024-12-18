18 Dec, 2024
18 Dec, 2024 @ 14:30
2 mins read

Confusion in Spain at Fifa awards ceremony: Gibraltar votes for Rodri and Carvajal – who both led ‘Gibraltar is Spanish’ chants 

January 2, 2024, Madrid, Madrid, Spain: Spanish player Dani Carvajal seen celebrating with the fans during the celebration of the Spanish national football team for the victory of the UEFA Euro 2024 title at Plaza de Cibeles on May 12, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Credit Image: © Alberto Gardin/ZUMA Press Wire)

OBSERVERS in Spain have been left confused at how Gibraltar’s footballing officials could vote for Spanish players at The Best FIFA Football Awards in Doha yesterday.

Gibraltar men’s captain Liam Walker voted for Rodri in third place, while coach Julio Ribas voted for Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal in third. 

Walker also voted Spanish teenager Lamine Yamal in second place – although he was not associated with the controversy which saw Spanish players sing ‘Gibraltar is Spanish.’

The glamorous gala, often considered a rival to France Football’s Ballon d’Or awards, sees delegates from every Fifa country vote in various footballing categories over the calendar year.

READ MORE: Watch: Spanish YouTubers ‘are threatened with a huge fine’ in Gibraltar while trying to ‘conquer the Rock’

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2024 Gala, Aldoha, Jordan – 17 Dec 2024. Vinicius Jr the Best payer
Real Madrid / Cordon Press

The magnanimous selections have stumped Spanish football critics, who assumed that Gibraltar’s officials would be bitter about last summer’s Gibraltar espanol controversy.

Spanish outlet OKDiario called Gibraltar’s votes ‘incoherent’ and a ‘contradiction’.

“They somehow acknowledged the great year each has had with the Spanish national team, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City respectively in these votes,” they wrote.

“But after the diplomatic incident between Gibraltar and Spain last summer, these votes are surprising to many.”

Immediately after Spain defeated England in the final of Euro 2024 in July, Carvajal was filmed banging on a locker door and starting the infamous chant.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Endangered sperm whales are dying in the Strait of Gibraltar – as experts reveal ‘biggest culprit’

Rodri won the Ballon d’Or in October ahead of Vinicius after controversially leading the ‘Gibraltar is Spanish’ chants

But Rodri, who plays in England with Manchester City, took it to another level when he struck up the same song at the celebrations in Madrid the following day.

The song, which was enthusiastically picked by the rest of the Spain squad – and the tens of thousands in attendance – caused a diplomatic incident at the time.

The Gibraltar Football Association even launched a formal protest to UEFA, which resulted in one-match bans for Rodri and Alvaro Morata.

The winner for Best Men’s Player was Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, who got revenge on Rodri for controversially taking first place at the Ballon d’Or.

READ MORE: ‘No police in Gibraltar will ever investigate anyone powerful ever again’: Upcoming McGrail Report will have ‘chilling’ effect on new police chief

Vinicius refused to attend the Ballon d’Or awards when he learned he had not won, while Rodri refused to attend the Fifa award yesterday.

Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho won the Puskas Award for scoring the best goal of the year with his overhead kick against Everton and Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez won Best Men’s Goalkeeper.

Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmatí won Best Women’s Player, Alyssa Naeher Best Goalkeeper and Emma Hayes Best Women’s Coach.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

