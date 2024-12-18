18 Dec, 2024
18 Dec, 2024 @ 15:00
‘Murderer’ in Spain is caught on Google Street View stuffing body into car boot: Police make two arrests

GOOGLE Street View images proved to be crucial in identifying two murder suspects in Spain’s Castilla y Leon region.

A woman and her current partner have been arrested by the Policia Nacional for allegedly killing and dismembering her husband.

The victim- a Cuban national- had been missing for months and his remains were found on Tuesday in a cemetery in Andaluz(Soria province).

READ MORE:

REVEALING STREET VIEW IMAGE

Police sources revealed that some photos from Google Street View led to a breakthrough in their probe.

A person was recorded loading a bulky white plastic bag containing a body into the trunk of a maroon Rover vehicle in Tajueco.

The image is still available on Google Maps.

The Policia Nacional confirmed that ‘one of the clues were some images that investigators detected in a location search application’.

There were apparently no human witnesses to the body’s disposal with the population of Andaluz being just 50 people.

A judge has slapped a secrecy order on the investigation.

Alex Trelinski

