18 Dec, 2024
18 Dec, 2024 @ 15:30
Man planning to steal from marijuana farm villa is shot dead in expat area of Costa Blanca

A LITHUANIAN man was gunned down at the front door of a Quesada villa on Tuesday night with the perpetrator fleeing the scene.

The property in a popular expat area of Alicante province was being used as a marijuana farm with the the 39-year-old victim planning to steal some of the crop.

The deceased man had a criminal record.

Marijuana plant seizures in Spain quadruple over five years in 'worrying' trend
MARIJUANA PLANT

The alarm was raised by his partner when she reported his disappearance to the Rojales Policia Local and then to the Guardia Civil in Almoradi.

The woman openly admitted that her boyfriend had gone to the property with the purpose of stealing marijuana.

Guardia Civil officers went to the property and discovered his body outside the door.

Neighbours were canvassed about the identities of who was renting the villa, with some of them under the impression that it had been occupied by squatters.

The Guardia also carried out a fresh search of the property to find any information that lead them to the shooter or shooters.

Officers also removed six large rubbish bags containing marijuana plants.

Meanwhile, in the north of Alicante province, the Guardia are investigating the discovery of a body in Villajoyosa on Tuesday morning which had been riddled with bullets.

It was discovered by a walker close to the local treatment plant next to the A-7 motorway.

The 33-year-old man had a history of drug trafficking and the initial theory is that was a settling of scores by a rival dealer or gang led to his murder.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

