18 Nov, 2024
18 Nov, 2024 @ 12:07
Seven British ‘gangsters’ in Spain who ‘ran a drug ring with bases in Marbella and Alicante’ are arrested: Multiple properties raided

Seven Brits arrested in Spain for trafficking drugs hidden in cement barrels with 1.2 tonnes of hashish seized

SEVEN Britons have been arrested in Spain for drug trafficking after the Policia Nacional seized 1.2 tonnes of hashish.

Officers made the large bust in cooperation with the UK’s National Crime Agency.

The narcotics were transported to dealers via by lorry hidden in ‘large plastic containers filled with cement powder’, according to the Interior Ministry.

The British gang had a base in the Elche area of Alicante province where four arrests were made.

The remaining detentions were in Fuengirola and Marbella on the Costa del Sol.

All seven Brits have been remanded into pre-trial custody.

The Policia Nacional seized more than €63,000 in cash, five people carriers and a large lorry.

Bank accounts containing over €40,000 have been blocked.

Electronic devices were also removed including phone jammers, two computers, mobile phones, a GPS navigator and four walkie talkies.

The gang was based on an Elche farm which stored the hashish and was a warehouse for their operation.

Samples of the same type of hashish was detected at three properties in Fuengirola and Marbella.

Investigations started in April when police heard about a group of British nationals using large trucks to ship drugs.

The following month, officers pulled over a lorry belonging to the gang which was registered to a company.

The Elche premises acted as a front for a legal firm with a large amount of building materials on it.

Police found construction material was regularly shipped out on pallets containing paving stones, sandbags, and plastic drums of sand which contained hashish.

Alex Trelinski

