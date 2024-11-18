6 bedroom Villa for sale in Tordera with pool garage – € 315,000

Villa Tordera, Barcelona 6 beds 3 baths € 315,000

The house is located in a quiet and peaceful urbanization, bright and sunny. Ideal for living all year round, as a second home and also for investment. WHEELCHAIR ADAPTABLE. The house is located on a flat plot of land with an area of 800 m2. The total area of the house is 258 m2 and the useful area is 183 m2. The house has 2 floors. All floors are residential. The house has 6 bedrooms, equipped with furniture, 3 bathrooms, a large living room, two terraces and a large independent kitchen. On the second floor there are 5 double bedrooms, one of them a suite with its own bathroom. Two bedrooms… See full property details