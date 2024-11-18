Two British tourists are killed in Spain after a suspected ‘narco-boat’ falls off a trailer: Manhunt is launched for driver

TWO British tourists died after a suspected ‘narco boat’ fell off a trailer and slammed into cars on a dual-carriageway in Spain’s Murcia region.

The Guardia Civil is looking for the trailer driver who fled the scene.

Eight other people sustained injuries following the pileup last Saturday night in the La Manga area.

SUSPECTED ‘NARCO BOAT’

The male victims aged 49 and 57 died instantly as their vehicle was unable to avoid the boat.

A third Brit, 51, suffered serious injuries and was taken to La Arrixaca Hospital in Murcia City.

Sources close to the investigation said the British group were on a golfing holiday in the La Manga area and golf clubs were discovered in the trunk of their rental car.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the families of three British nationals following a road traffic incident in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”

The accident happened at around 9.30pm in the Los Belones area on the RM-12 which runs between Cartagena and Cabo de Palos.

A ‘4 by 4´ vehicle was towing the the 9.7 metre-long boat when the craft came loose after joining the RM-12 from the Llano del Beal road.

The boat then caused a chain collision of a dozen cars that were on the La Manga-bound carriage of the highway.

Investigators are pouring over traffic control cameras and CCTV footage from adjoining businesses to help identify the SUV which fled towards La Manga.

The Guardia Civil have not ruled out the driver taking other routes to get him to any number of towns in the area.

The speedboat had two powerful outboard motors and is typically used in drug trafficking or shipping in migrants.

The Guardia suspect that it was going to be used in bringing in narcotics.