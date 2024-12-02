2 Dec, 2024
2 Dec, 2024 @ 15:19
1 min read

Brazen drug mule is found with €2million worth of cocaine stuffed inside his luggage at major airport in Spain

A BRAZEN drug mule has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle an enormous haul of cocaine into Spain.

The 39-year-old suspect was stopped at Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport last month.

He had just arrived on a long-haul flight from the Dominican Republic on November 27.

A search of his suitcase and rucksack revealed how they were stuffed with bricks of cocaine (pictured above).

A total of 33 bricks were seized by Policia Nacional, coming to a total weight of 37kg.

A report in January of this year said cocaine had a street value in Spain of around €60 per gram.

It means the haul from the Spaniard at Madrid airport was worth more than €2.2million.

The suspect was immediately arrested and is being held ahead of a trial.

It is not clear how he managed to board the flight with cases filled with the drug.

