Brazen drug mule is found with €2million worth of cocaine stuffed inside his luggage at major airport in Spain

A BRAZEN drug mule has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle an enormous haul of cocaine into Spain.
The 39-year-old suspect was stopped at Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport last month.
He had just arrived on a long-haul flight from the Dominican Republic on November 27.
A search of his suitcase and rucksack revealed how they were stuffed with bricks of cocaine (pictured above).
A total of 33 bricks were seized by Policia Nacional, coming to a total weight of 37kg.
A report in January of this year said cocaine had a street value in Spain of around €60 per gram.
It means the haul from the Spaniard at Madrid airport was worth more than €2.2million.
The suspect was immediately arrested and is being held ahead of a trial.
It is not clear how he managed to board the flight with cases filled with the drug.